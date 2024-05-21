﻿
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 13.4 percent in Apr from Mar

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:48:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 13.6 percent month on month and went up by 9.4 percent year on year to 196,309 units.

New passenger car registrations in April totaled 64,694 units, down by 27.1 percent as compared to March and by 4.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 32.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in April amounted to 13,915 units, down by 29.1 percent month on month and by 21.2 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 7.1 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


