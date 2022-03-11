﻿
English
Japanese auto output down 2.7 percent in 2021

Friday, 11 March 2022 15:23:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in December last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 710,070 units, falling by 5.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the full year, Japanese automobile production decreased by 2.7 percent year on year to 7,846,958 units.

Domestic automobile sales in December last year in Japan stood at 336,442 vehicles, decreasing by 11.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in 2021, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 3.2 percent year on year to 4,448,340 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in December amounted to 381,925 units, up by three percent year on year. In 2021, Japanese automobile exports increased by 2.1 percent year on year to 3,818,910 units.


