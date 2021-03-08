Japanese auto output down 16.7 percent in 2020

Monday, 08 March 2021 14:29:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in December last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 751,629 units, rising by 3.6 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, in 2020, Japanese automobile production decreased by 16.7 percent year on year to 8,067,943 units.

Domestic automobile sales in December last year in Japan stood at 379,896 vehicles, increasing by 10.1 percent as compared with the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, in 2020 domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 11.5 percent year on year to 4,598,615 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in December amounted to 370,651 units, down by 7.2 percent year on year. In 2020, Japanese automobile exports decreased by 22.3 percent year on year to 3,740,832 units.