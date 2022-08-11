Japanese auto output down 14.9 percent in January-May

Thursday, 11 August 2022 11:41:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in May this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 420,233 units, falling by 16.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-May period, Japanese automobile production decreased by 14.9 percent year on year to 2,964,662 units.

Domestic automobile sales in May this year in Japan stood at 261,433 vehicles, decreasing by 18.1 percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first five months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 16.2 percent year on year to 1,758,282 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in May amounted to 206,566 units, down by 22.7 percent year on year. In the January-May period Japanese automobile exports dropped by 14.2 percent year on year to 1,424,187 units.