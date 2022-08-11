﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japanese auto output down 14.9 percent in January-May

Thursday, 11 August 2022 11:41:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in May this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 420,233 units, falling by 16.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-May period, Japanese automobile production decreased by 14.9 percent year on year to 2,964,662 units.

Domestic automobile sales in May this year in Japan stood at 261,433 vehicles, decreasing by 18.1 percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first five months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 16.2 percent year on year to 1,758,282 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in May amounted to 206,566 units, down by 22.7 percent year on year. In the January-May period Japanese automobile exports dropped by 14.2 percent year on year to 1,424,187 units.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

Toyota's global vehicle output and sales down in H1 amid semiconductor shortages

01 Aug | Steel News

Toyota cuts August output forecast by 150,000 units

20 Jul | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 14.7 percent in Jan-Apr

05 Jul | Steel News

Toyota cuts July output forecast by 50,000 units

23 Jun | Steel News

Toyota cuts June output forecast by further 40,000 units

17 Jun | Steel News

Spain’s Gestamp to expand in Japan with new hot stamping line

07 Jun | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 13.3 percent in Jan-Mar

03 Jun | Steel News

Toyota cuts June output forecast by 100,000 units

24 May | Steel News

Toyota cuts May output forecast by 50,000 units amid lockdown in Shanghai

13 May | Steel News

Toyota's global vehicle output up 2.8 percent in March

27 Apr | Steel News