Toyota to invest $3.6 billion in Texas plant, expand production capacity

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced a $3.6 billion investment in its vehicle manufacturing plant in San Antonio, Texas, including the construction of a second vehicle assembly line to expand production capacity.

The new investment is intended to strengthen Toyota's manufacturing operations in North America and further enhance its locally based production system.

According to Toyota, the second assembly line is scheduled to begin operations in 2030. The expansion will create more than 2,000 new jobs and increase the San Antonio plant's annual production capacity by approximately 150,000 vehicles.

Tacoma production to move from Mexico

Toyota also announced that production of the Tacoma mid-size pickup truck will be transferred from its Baja California plant in Mexico to the San Antonio facility. The transfer is expected to take place over an approximately four-year period.

Toyota stated that the expansion is designed to strengthen its ability to offer products that meet local market needs through its multi-pathway strategy.