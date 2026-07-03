Japanese auto output up three percent in January-April 2026

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in April this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 686,861 units, rising by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the January-April period this year, Japanese automobile production increased by three percent year on year to 2,892,556 units.

Domestic automobile sales in April in Japan stood at 373,952 vehicles, up by nine percent as compared with the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first four months, domestic automobile sales in Japan totaled 1,627,309 units, remaining almost stable year on year.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in April amounted to 346,371 units, down by 2.1 percent year on year. In the January-April period Japanese automobile exports fell by 0.2 percent year on year to 1,372,564 units.