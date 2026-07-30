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Toyota's global vehicle output and sales slightly fall in H1 2026, rise in June

Thursday, 30 July 2026 11:35:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 2.9 percent year on year to 879,321 units in June this year. In particular, the company's domestic output rose by 14.6 percent to 313,234 units, while its overseas output in the given month fell by 2.6 percent to 566,087 units, both year on year.

Toyota's global vehicle sales amounted to 868,454 units in June, rising by 0.1 percent year on year.

In the first half of this year, the company's global vehicle output was down by 1.2 percent year on year to 4,863,749 units, while its global sales amounted to 5,008,898 units, decreasing by 2.9 percent on year-on-year basis.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive 

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