Japanese auto output down 14 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 10:02:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in June this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 668,628 units, falling by 9.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-June period, Japanese automobile production decreased by 14.0 percent year on year to 3,633,290 units.

Domestic automobile sales in June this year in Japan stood at 327,896 vehicles, decreasing by 10.3 percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first six months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 15.4 percent year on year to 2,086,178 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in June amounted to 308,462 units, down by 14.5 percent year on year. In the January-June period Japanese automobile exports dropped by 14.3 percent year on year to 1,732,649 units.