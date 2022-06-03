Japanese auto output down 13.3 percent in Jan-Mar

Friday, 03 June 2022 16:33:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in March this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 719,354 units, falling by 17.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-March period, Japanese automobile production decreased by 13.3 percent year on year to 1,960,009 units.

Domestic automobile sales in March this year in Japan stood at 512,862 vehicles, decreasing by 16.3 percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first three months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 16.2 percent year on year to 1,197,229 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in March amounted to 321,457 units, down by 18.7 percent year on year. In the January-March period Japanese automobile exports decreased by 12.9 percent year on year to 903,358 units.