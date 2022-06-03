Automotive sales in Turkey down 12 percent in January-May

Friday, 03 June 2022 11:20:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 19.1 percent year on year and by 8.5 percent month on month to 65,167 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 20.0 percent year on year and by 13.6 percent month on month to 51,170 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 15.7 percent year on year and fell by 7.3 percent month on month to 13,417 units.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 12.0 percent year on year, amounting to 277,252 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by 13.6 percent to 214,148 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 5.7 percent to 63,104 units, both on year-on-year basis.