﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Nucor raises US steel plate prices for the third time in 3 months

Nucor today announced it is opening its September order book, adding that it will raise base pricing for steel plate by at least

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.