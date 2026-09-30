US finds dumping likely to recur on CTL plate from Ukraine

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the expedited fifth sunset review of the agreement suspending the antidumping duty investigation on certain cut-to-length carbon steel plate (CTL plate) from Ukraine.

The DOC determined that termination of the agreement and the suspended antidumping duty investigation would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The DOC determined that the weighted-average dumping margin likely to prevail if the agreement and suspended investigation were terminated would be up to 237.91 percent.

The DOC conducted an expedited review after receiving no substantive response from any respondent interested party. Substantive responses were filed by Nucor Corporation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and SSAB Enterprises LLC.