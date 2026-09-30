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US finds dumping likely to recur on CTL plate from Ukraine

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 22:21:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the expedited fifth sunset review of the agreement suspending the antidumping duty investigation on certain cut-to-length carbon steel plate (CTL plate) from Ukraine.

The DOC determined that termination of the agreement and the suspended antidumping duty investigation would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The DOC determined that the weighted-average dumping margin likely to prevail if the agreement and suspended investigation were terminated would be up to 237.91 percent.

The DOC conducted an expedited review after receiving no substantive response from any respondent interested party. Substantive responses were filed by Nucor Corporation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and SSAB Enterprises LLC.

Tags: Plate Flats US Ukraine Europe North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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