﻿
Volkswagen will start producing trucks and buses at plant in Argentina

Thursday, 15 December 2022 00:45:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Volkswagen announced additional investments of $50 million to produce four models of trucks and one bus model in its Cordoba plant, in Argentina, starting in 2024.

The investment will add to the $250 million already earmarked for the 2022-2026 period, in an announcement made by Roberto Cortes, the world CEO of Volkswagen for heavy vehicles, to the Argentine ministry of economy, Sergio Massa.

Massa mentioned that the project is welcome as it will replace imports, as such trucks are currently imported in Argentina from Brazil.

Due to the current economy crisis in Argentina, the country is having difficulties in obtaining foreign currencies to close import deals.

Today, Volkswagen produces in Latin America buses and trucks in Resende, Brazil and Queretaro, Mexico.


