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Argentina's vehicle production up 1.7 pct. in October as exports and sales slip

Friday, 06 November 2026 18:13:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Argentina produced 40,426 cars and light commercial vehicles in October, up 1.7 percent from the 39,747 units made in September, according to the Argentine vehicle manufacturers' association ADEFA.

And while monthly production was up, month over month, exports fell 1.5 percent to 27,793 units, while domestic sales dipped 9 percent to 39,333 units.

Compared with October 2025, production remains off 14.4 percent, exports were down 6.2 percent, while domestic sales slipped 12.2 percent.

For the first 10 months of 2026, production was off 15.5 percent year over year to 360,444 units, exports edged up 0.6 percent to 230,865 units, and domestic sales were down 23.2 percent to 383,922 units.

ADEFA President Rodrigo Perez Graziano said exports remain a “strategic pillar for the industry.” Sustaining and expanding its presence in international markets, he said, “requires conditions that allow it to compete on equal terms which makes it important to keep advancing a sectoral agenda developed jointly by the public and private sectors.”

In this regard, he highlighted the economic minister's announcement of one of the measures under development, which would allow companies to use credit balances to settle customs debts.

Tags: Argentina South America Distribution Automotive Fabrication Production Imp/exp Statistics Consumption 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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