Vehicle production in Argentina declines again in January 2026

According to the sector association ADEFA, Argentina produced 20,998 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in January 2026, against 26,460 units in December 2025.

Exports declined by 51.0 percent to 9,759 units, while domestic sales declined by 33.1 percent to 34,333 units, of which only 12,123 units were produced in Argentina.

When compared to January 2025, production in January 2026 declined by 30.1 percent, exports declined by 12.3 percent and domestic sales increased by 0.7 percent.

Adefa President Rodrigo Perez Graziano stated that the reduced number of working days in January 2026, along with a slower daily production rate stemming from plant adjustments to new car models, led to decreased activity compared to January 2025. He further noted that an accurate assessment of the annual outlook for the sector requires observation of developments over the first quarter.