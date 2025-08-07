Vehicle production in Argentina declined in July

According to the sector association, ADEFA, Argentina manufactured 37,112 vehicles (cars and light commercial vehicles) in July, a 13.4 percent decrease compared to June. Exports fell by 19.9 percent to 18,225 units, while domestic sales declined by 16.1 percent to 50,186 units.

When compared to July 2024, production declined by 16.5 percent, exports declined by 35.7 percent, and domestic sales increased by 51.9 percent.

Martin Zuppi, president of ADEFA, mentioned that the reduction of the production in July reflects the vacations period, coupled to the implementation of maintenance and technological improvements in some of the country’s plants.

During the first seven months of 2025, as compared to the same period of 2024, production increased by 10.1 percent to 287,590 units, exports declined by 4.7 percent to 147,879 units, and sales increased by 79.0 percent to 349,187 units, the latter including imported vehicles.

When vehicles only produced in Argentina are included, sales during the first seven months of 2025 increased by 34.2 percent to 133,408 units.