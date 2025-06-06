Vehicle production in May increases in Argentina

Argentina produced 48,109 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in May, a 5.8 percent increase compared to April, according to the sector association, ADEFA.

Exports declined by 16.4 percent to 26,346 units, while domestic sales rose by 12.0 percent to 58,952 units. On an annual basis, comparing May 2025 to May 2024, production increased by 12.4 percent, exports increased by 0.9 percent, and domestic sales increased by 84.4 percent.

Martin Zuppi, president of ADEFA, stated that despite strong domestic sales, the sector experienced slower growth in exports. Therefore, the agenda for the second semester will focus on increasing both production and exports. The auto industry in Argentina is focused on an export-driven business model and is now the main exporter of industrial products in the country, accounting for 9.5 percent of its industrial domestic production.