Argentina’s auto output down 38.8 percent in January

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 11:24:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Argentina produced 22,643 cars and light commercial vehicles, down 38.8 percent compared to the previous month and down 16.7 percent year on year, according to the country’s auto association ADEFA.

In the given month, auto exports from the country amounted to 15,302 units, decreasing by 29.8 month on month and increasing by 34.7 percent year on year.

In January, domestic sales dropped by 36.4 percent compared to December and by 27.9 percent from the same month in 2023 to 15,942 units.