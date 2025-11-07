Vehicle production in Argentina declines on yearly basis on October

According to the sector association, ADEFA, Argentina manufactured 47,204 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in October, against 47,108 units in September.

Exports increased by 12.1 percent to 29,622 units, while domestic sales declined by 17.4 percent to 44,801 units.

When compared to October 2024, production declined by 9.9 percent, exports declined by 17.6 percent, and domestic sales increased by 2.7 percent.

During the first ten months of 2025, when compared to the same period of 2024, production increased by 2.8 percent to 426,477 units, exports declined by 10.3 percent to 229,433 units and domestic sales increased by 55.4 percent to 500,021 units, the latter including imported vehicles.

When only vehicles produced in Argentina are included, domestic sales during the first ten months of 2025 increased by 14.1 percent to 181,063 units.

Martin Zuppi, President of ADEFA, stated that exports in the first ten months of the year were the sole indicator to experience a downturn, attributed to challenges in accessing new markets and increasing volume.