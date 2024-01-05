﻿
Argentina’s auto output down 34.6 percent in December from November

Friday, 05 January 2024 12:06:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Argentina produced 36,973 automotive vehicles (cars and light commercial vehicles), down by 34.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.4 percent year on year, according to the country’s auto association ADEFA.

In the given month, auto exports from the country amounted to 21,810 units, decreasing by 28.2 month on month and 3.5 percent year on year.   

In December, domestic sales dropped by 15.6 percent compared to November and by 25.2 percent from the same month in 2022 to 25,072 units.   

Meanwhile, in 2023, Argentina’s auto output came to 610,715 units, up 13.7 percent year on year.   

In the given period, exports increased by 1.1 percent to 325,894 units, while domestic sales rose by 8.2 percent to 406,940 units, both year on year.


