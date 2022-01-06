Argentina’s auto output up 69 percent in 2021

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:45:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 39,849 units in December last year, decreasing by 14.2 percent month on month and rising by 31.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA).

Meanwhile, in 2021, the country’s auto output totaled 434,753 units, up 69.0 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 32,723 units in December last year, up 17.6 percent compared to November and down 16.1 percent year on year.

In December, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 19,615 units, down 39.6 percent compared to November and increasing by 14.0 percent year on year. In the full year, the country’s auto exports rose by 88.0 percent year on year to 259,287 units.