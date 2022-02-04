Argentina’s auto output down 53.2 percent in January from December

Friday, 04 February 2022 12:03:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 18,651 units, decreasing by 53.2 percent month on month and falling by 23.3 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA).

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 20,147 units in January this year, down 38.4 percent compared to December and down 26.2 percent year on year.

In January, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 9,298 units, down 52.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 22.0 percent year on year.