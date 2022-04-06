Argentina’s auto output up 17.7 percent in Jan-Mar

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 12:25:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 48,746 units, increasing by 29.4 percent month on month and rising by 12.9 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the January-March period, Argentina’s auto production totaled 105,058 units, up 17.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 33,827 units in March this year, up 33.0 percent compared to February and up 4.5 percent year on year.

In March, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 24,623 units, up 22.9 percent month on month and increasing by 10.0 percent year on year. In the January-March period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 9.3 percent year on year to 53,945 units.