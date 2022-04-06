﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 17.7 percent in Jan-Mar

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 12:25:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 48,746 units, increasing by 29.4 percent month on month and rising by 12.9 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the January-March period, Argentina’s auto production totaled 105,058 units, up 17.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 33,827 units in March this year, up 33.0 percent compared to February and up 4.5 percent year on year.

In March, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 24,623 units, up 22.9 percent month on month and increasing by 10.0 percent year on year. In the January-March period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 9.3 percent year on year to 53,945 units.


Tags: Argentina South America automotive production 

Similar articles

07 Mar

Argentina’s auto output up 22.1 percent in Jan-Feb
04 Feb

Argentina’s auto output down 53.2 percent in January from December
06 Jan

Argentina’s auto output up 69 percent in 2021
06 Dec

Argentina’s auto output up 74 percent in January-November
10 Nov

Argentina’s auto output up 79.2 percent in January-October
06 Oct

Argentina’s auto output up 85.5 percent in January-September
06 Sep

Argentina’s auto output up 97.5 percent in January-August
08 Jun

Argentina’s auto output up 116.9 percent in January-May
07 Apr

Argentina’s auto output up 35.3 percent in Q1
04 Mar

Argentina’s auto output down 1.5 percent in Jan-Feb