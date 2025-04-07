Production of vehicles in March declines in Argentina

Argentina produced 41,565 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in March, 2.0 percent less than in February according to the sector association, ADEFA.

Exports increased by 8.0 percent to 24,292 units, and domestic sales increased by 5.0 percent to 45,617 units.

On an annual basis, comparing February 2025 to February 2024, production increased by 10.4 percent, exports increased by 3.4 percent, and domestic sales increased by 58.8 percent.

According to ADEFA’s president, Martin Zuppi, the reduction of the production in March reflects the stoppage for adjustment of some production plants for the renewal of products.

He highlighted the fact that despite the reduction in March, when comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the same period in 2024, there was an increase of 10.4 percent.

Zuppi also added that the perspectives for 2025 remain in line with the uptrend expected for the year, consistent with investments of $1.0 billion recently announced by the local companies of the sector.