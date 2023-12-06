Argentina’s auto output up six percent in November

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:35:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Argentina’s automotive output amounted to 56,569 units (cars and light commercial vehicles), up by 8.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.0 percent year on year, according to the country’s auto association ADEFA.

In the given month, auto exports from the country amounted to 30,397 units, increasing by 6.4 month on month and decreasing by 3.1 percent year on year.

In November, domestic sales dropped by 27.1 percent compared to October and by 15.6 percent from the same month last year to 29,715 units.

Meanwhile, during the first 11 months of 2023, Argentina’s auto output came to 573,742 units, up 14.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, exports increased by 1.5 percent to 304,084 units, while domestic sales rose by 11.4 percent to 381,868 units, both year on year.