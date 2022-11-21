﻿
Argentina’s auto output up 28.1 percent in January-October

Monday, 21 November 2022 11:15:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 52,415 units, rising by 0.4 percent compared to 52,193 united recorded in September and by 27.8 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association ADEFA. Meanwhile, in the January-October period this year, the country’s auto production totaled 446,396 units, up 28.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 33,087 units in October this year, declining by 4.4 percent compared to 34,605 units in September and increasing by 30.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 37,326 units, up by 5.5 percent from 35,391 units in September and by 43.9 percent year on year. In the first 10 months this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 29.5 percent year on year to 268,182 units.


