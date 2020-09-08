﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentina's auto output up 21.2 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:33:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Argentina's auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 25,835 units, increasing by 21.2 percent month on month and falling by 16.2 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country's auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Argentina's auto production totaled 133,590 units, down 37.5 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

In August, Argentina's auto exports totaled 13,606 units, up 41.6 percent month on month and decreasing by 27.8 percent year on year. In the first eight months of this year, the country's auto exports fell by 47.8 percent year on year to 76,440 units.


Tags: automotive  Argentina  South America  production  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Sep

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 6.9 percent in January-July
26  Aug

Vale's iron ore exports down 8.7 percent in January-July
25  Aug

Turkish motor vehicle output down 26.7 percent in January-July
14  Aug

Turkey's basic metal output up 15.7 percent in June from May
12  Aug

China's auto output up sharply y-o-y in July, but down 5.3% from June