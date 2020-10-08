Argentina's auto output up 24.4 percent in September from August

Thursday, 08 October 2020 14:12:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Argentina's auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 32,149 units, increasing by 24.4 percent month on month and rising by 16.1 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country's auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Argentina's auto production totaled 165,739 units, down 31.3 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

In September, Argentina's auto exports totaled 17,903 units, up 31.6 percent month on month and decreasing by 17.0 percent year on year. In the first nine months of this year, the country's auto exports fell by 43.9 percent year on year to 94,343 units.