Vehicle production in Argentina shows sharp increase in August 2025

According to the sector association, ADEFA, Argentina manufactured 44,545 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in August, against 37,112 vehicles in July. Exports increased by 39.9 percent to 25,503 units, while domestic sales increased by 3.1 percent to 51,766 units.

When compared to August 2024, production declined by 13.8 percent, exports declined by 22.1 percent and domestic sales increased by 33.8 percent.



According to Martin Zuppi, president of ADEFA, after the seasonal problems that affected the performance of the sector in July, the auto industry resumed the pace of activities in August, showing recovery and growth in its three main variables, production, exports and sales.



During the first eight months of 2025, when compared to the same period of 2024, production increased by 6.2 percent to 332,135 units, exports declined by 7.7 percent to 173,382 units and domestic sales increased by 71.6 percent to 400,953 units, the latter including imported vehicles.

