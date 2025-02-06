Production of vehicles declines in Argentina

Argentina produced 30,058 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in January, 20.9 percent less than in December 2024, according to the sector association, ADEFA.

Exports declined by 58.3 percent to 11,132 units and domestic sales declined by 31.3 percent to 34,089 units.

On an annual basis, comparing January 2025 to January 2024, production increased by 32.7 percent, exports declined by 27.3 percent, and domestic sales increased by 113.8 percent.

According to ADEFA’s president, Martin Zuppi, even though many plants have halted production for vacations and for the works destined to incorporate new products, the volume produced in January increased on yearly basis by 32.7 percent, which is in line with expectations for 2025, an increase of 10 to 15 percent from the 506,571 units produced in 2024.

Zuppi mentioned that the decline in exports during January reflects problems linked to logistics, chiefly the availability of ships, but also the increased domestic demand leaving less products available for export.