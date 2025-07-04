 |  Login 
Annual vehicle production in Argentina demonstrates yearly growth

Friday, 04 July 2025 16:46:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to the sector association ADEFA, Argentina manufactured 42,848 vehicles (cars and light commercial vehicles) in June—a 10.9 percent decrease compared to May. Exports fell by 13.6 percent to 22,760 units, while domestic sales increased slightly by 1.5 percent to 59,907 units.

Year-over-year comparisons, however, show a significant improvement: production rose by 33.8 percent, exports by nine percent, and domestic sales by an impressive 85.0 percent between June 2024 and June 2025.

Martin Zuppi, president of ADEFA, commented that first-semester data reflects positive annual development for key sector indicators: production, exports, and sales. He explained that June's production decline is attributable to adjustments made in response to new manufacturing conditions, ongoing investments, product portfolio renewal, and the conclusion of production cycles for certain vehicle models.

During the first six months of 2025, when compared to the same period of 2024, all indicators have increased: production by 15.6 percent to 250,748 units, exports by 2.2 percent to 129,654 units and sales by 84.6 percent to 299,001 units, the latter including imported vehicles.

 When only vehicles produced in Argentina are included, sales during the first half of 2025 increased by 38.2 percent to 114,294 units.


