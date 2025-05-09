 |  Login 
Vehicle production in April increases in Argentina

Friday, 09 May 2025 00:47:43 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Argentina produced 45,479 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in April, a 9.4 percent increase compared to March, according to the sector association, ADEFA.

Exports declined by 6.8 percent to 22,628 units, while domestic sales rose by 9.8 percent to 52,621 units. On an annual basis, comparing April 2025 to April 2024, production increased by 5.8 percent, exports increased by 9.8 percent, and domestic sales increased by 134.4 percent.

According to ADEFA’s president, Martin Zuppi, the increase in sales is due to factors such as a wider availability and offer of products, reduction or elimination of taxes, and more offers of financial loans to consumers. Zuppi noted that the decrease in exports is due to lower demand from certain countries, increased competition from international markets, and competitiveness imbalances when considering domestic products. He added that the sector is collaborating with the government to address these issues.


