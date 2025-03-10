 |  Login 
Production of vehicles increases sharply in Argentina

Monday, 10 March 2025 17:26:13 (GMT+3)

Argentina produced 42,419 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in February against 30,058 units in January, according to the sector association, ADEFA.

Exports increased by 102.1 percent to 22,496 units, and domestic sales increased by 33.8 percent to 45,617 units.

On an annual basis, comparing February 2025 to February 2024, production increased by 13.1 percent, exports declined by 4.6 percent and domestic sales increased by 37.3 percent.

According to ADEFA’s president, Martin Zuppi, with only 18 working days in February, and some plants still operating at low pace for vacations and for the implementation of new investments, the sector had a good performance in line with expectations unveiled in January.

Zuppi celebrated the performance of exports, which he deems pivotal for the sustainability of the sector.


