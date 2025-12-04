 |  Login 
Vehicle production in Argentina declines in November

Thursday, 04 December 2025 19:02:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to the sector association ADEFA, Argentina produced 37,961 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in November against 47,204 units in October.

Exports increased by 5.5 percent to 31,248 units, while domestic sales declined by 21.3 percent to 35,249 units.

Compared to November 2024, production declined by 29.3 percent, exports declined by 3.1 percent, and domestic sales increased by 12.1 percent.

During the first eleven months of 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, production declined by 0.9 percent to 464,408 units, exports declined by 9.5 percent to 260,681 units, and domestic sales increased by 47.9 percent to 535,270 units, the latter including imported vehicles.

Only including vehicles produced in Argentina, domestic sales during the first eleven months of 2025 increased by 7.9 percent to 191,394 units.


Tags: Argentina South America Automotive 

