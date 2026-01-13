 |  Login 
Vehicle production in Argentina declines sharply in December

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 18:53:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to the sector association, ADEFA, Argentina produced 26,460 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in December, against 37,961 units in November.

Exports declined by 36.3 percent to 19,908 units, while domestic sales increased by 45.7 percent to 51,355 units.

When compared to December 2024, production declined by 30.4 percent, exports declined by 25.3 percent, and domestic sales increased by 3.8 percent.

In 2025, compared to 2024, production decreased by 3.1 percent to 490,876 units, exports declined by 10.8 percent to 280,589 units, while domestic sales, including imported vehicles, increased by 42.6 percent to 586,625 units.

When only the vehicles produced in Argentina are included, domestic sales in 2025 increased by 4.5 percent to 209,201 units.

ADEFA president, Rodrigo Perez Graziano, explained that the gap between industrial and commercial performance is a result of changes in production lines due to new models and ongoing updates.

He also noted, given the sector's export profile, that lowering export-related taxes is essential because Argentina faces competition from countries that offer tax-free exports.


Argentina South America Automotive 

