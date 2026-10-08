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Brazil auto production dips 1 pct. in September from August's multi-year high

Thursday, 08 October 2026 18:42:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil's automotive production (cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses) totaled 268,300 units in September, down from 271,200 units in August, according to industry association Anfavea. August's output was the highest since October 2019.

Domestic vehicle sales rose 2.3 percent month on month to 281,400 units, while exports held steady at 39,800 units.

Compared with September 2025, September 2026 production increased by 15.7 percent, domestic sales rose by 22.1 percent, and exports declined by 24.2 percent.

When comparing the nine months of 2026 with the same period in 2025, production increased by 8.7 percent to 2.166 million units, domestic sales increased by 18.1 percent to 2.257 million units and exports declined by 23 percent to 334,000 units.

Anfavea attributed the drop in exports to weaker demand from Argentina and Mexico, along with competition from Chinese vehicles in most of Brazil's traditional Latin American markets.

For the total of 2026, when comparing with 2025, Anfavea expects production increasing by 6.7 percent to 2.822 million units, domestic sales increasing by 15.2 percent to 3.099 million units and exports declining by 17.7 percent to 435,000 units.



 

Tags: Mexico Argentina China Brazil North America South America Asia Manufacturing Automotive Investments Production Imp/exp Statistics Consumption 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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