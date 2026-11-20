Brazil exported 20,800 metric tons (mt) of hot-rolled coil (HRC) in October and imported 37,000 mt, compared with 2,300 mt and 58,800 mt, respectively, in September, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Services and Trade (MDIC).

The sharp increase in exports reflects the resumption of exports to the US and the emergence of Pakistan as a destination for downgraded material.

October exports to the US were reported at 11,800 metric tons (mt) at an average price of $682/mt), Pakistan (6,200 mt at $361/mt) and Argentina (2,800 mt at $609/mt), all on an FOB basis.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (11,800 mt), Gerdau (6,300 mt) and Usiminas (2,700 mt).

Imports came from Asia (35,700 mt at $503/mt, including 15,300 mt from India at $565/mt) and Egypt (1,300 mt at $586/mt), also on an FOB basis.