According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 103,028 mt in September this year, up 52.0 percent from August and up 81.1 percent from September 2025. By value, CRC imports totaled $86.4 million in September 2026, compared to $58.6 million in the previous month and $53.4 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most CRC from Turkey in September with 24,145 mt, compared to 12,643 mt in August and 1,188 mt in September 2025. Other top sources of imported CRC in September include Taiwan with 17,282 mt, Canada with 12,846 mt, South Korea with 10,969 mt and the Netherlands with 9,370 mt.