The European Commission (EC) has imposed antidumping (AD) duty on imports of certain steel products from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam, an Indian government official said on Tuesday, November 17, quoting from a statement of the Commission.

The EC has imposed AD duties of 9.5 percent for India, 27.9 percent for Japan, 20.7- 27 percent for Taiwan, 3-7.8 percent for Turkey, and 16 percent for Vietnam, following an investigation which found that certain cold rolled flat steel products from these countries were entering the EU market at dumped prices, the official said citing the EC statement.

The European Commission have revised down its proposed definitive antidumping duties on imports of CR flat steel products from Turkey, following objections submitted by Turkish exporters, from the initial 5.6-9.7 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The EU market for cold rolled flat steel products is worth some €23.2 billion.

The Commission considers this investigation to be of systemic importance for trade defence, beyond the products and industry sectors it concerns, and that its investigation demonstrates the Commission's ability to develop credible, evidence-based and innovative solutions to address evolving trade-distorting practices, the EC statement said.

The Commission said that domestic prices in India were distorted by government measures affecting the cost of iron ore

The Indian Steel Association (ISA), the representative body of domestic steel producers, has called the move “unfair”, pointing to the EC's approach in assessing production costs leading to the imposition of the levy, stating that use of “a particular market situation” as a tool against India is essentially treading the country on a par with a “non-market economy”.

Officially, the EC's use of “a particular market situation” means that there exist conditions in an exporting country's domestic market that do not permit proper comparison of domestic sales prices and export prices.

EUROFER welcomes EC's antidumping decision

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has welcomed the EC's decision to impose definitive antidumping duties on imports of certain cold rolled flat steel products from the given countries.

According to EUROFER, the decision marks an important step toward restoring fair competition for European steel producers. The association particularly welcomed the Commission's decision to establish Particular Market Situations (PMS) in India and Taiwan for the first time, allowing adjustments to dumping calculations to reflect market distortions. In India, government measures affecting domestic iron ore prices distorted steel production costs, while increased imports of low-priced Chinese steel into Taiwan put downward pressure on domestic steel prices.

Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, stated that the duties are essential to preventing unfairly priced imports from undermining European steel producers and protecting domestic production, investment and employment.