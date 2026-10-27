EU lowers antidumping duties on CR flat steel from Turkey

The European Commission has reportedly revised down its proposed definitive antidumping duties on imports of certain cold rolled (CR) flat steel products from Turkey following objections submitted by Turkish exporters, according to a document circulated by the European Commission.

Revised duty rates for Turkish exporters

The reported revisions lower the proposed duty for Borçelik from 9.7 percent to 7.8 percent and for Tatmetal from 5.6 percent to three percent. The rate for other cooperating Turkish producers has reportedly been reduced from 7.3 percent to 4.9 percent, while the residual rate for all other Turkish producers has been lowered from 9.7 percent to 7.8 percent.

Turkish exporter Initially disclosed rate in August Reported revised rate on October 16 Borçelik Çelik Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. 9.7 percent 7.8 percent Tatmetal Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. 5.6 percent 3.0 percent Other cooperating Turkish producers 7.3 percent 4.9 percent All other Turkish producers 9.7 percent 7.8 percent

According to the reports, Tatmetal and Borçelik challenged assumptions used in inflation adjustments, CIF and ex-works price calculations, and freight costs. The Commission reportedly accepted some of these objections and adjusted its calculations, resulting in lower proposed duty rates.

Definitive measures have yet to enter into force

The revised disclosure does not constitute the imposition of definitive duties. The deadline indicated for the publication of definitive measures is November 16, 2026. Any definitive duties would take effect in accordance with the final regulation published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The reported revised rates therefore remain proposed measures at this stage.

The Commission initiated the antidumping investigation on September 18, 2025, following a complaint lodged by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) on August 4, 2025. The proceeding covers imports of certain cold rolled flat steel products originating in India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam. Imports from the five countries were subsequently made subject to registration under a regulation dated December 3, 2025. Registration does not itself impose antidumping duties, but allows for possible retroactive collection if the relevant legal conditions are met.