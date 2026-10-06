Argentina's vehicle production rises slightly in September

Argentina produced 39,747 cars and light commercial vehicles in September, up from 39,381 units in August, according to vehicle manufacturers' association ADEFA.

Month over month, exports rose 14.7 percent to 28,231 units, while domestic sales climbed 10.6 percent to 43,214 units.

Compared with September 2025, production fell 15.6 percent, exports declined 6.8 percent, and domestic sales dropped 20.4 percent.

For the first nine months of 2026, production fell 16.9 percent year over year to 314,975 units, exports edged up 1.6 percent to 203,072 units, and domestic sales declined 24.3 percent to 344,589 units.

ADEFA President Rodrigo Perez Graziano said September showed concrete signs of month-over-month recovery, particularly in sales to dealerships and exports, although cumulative figures for the year still reflect a challenging landscape.

He added that Argentina's automotive industry remains in transition, with domestic demand still below 2025 levels and production focused on regaining volume.

Perez Graziano called export growth the most encouraging indicator: shipments reached their highest volume of the year, with 71 percent of production sold abroad. This, he said, underscores the need to step up efforts to improve competitiveness and integrate the sector into global markets.