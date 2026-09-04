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Argentina's vehicle production rose 26.2 percent from July to August

Friday, 04 September 2026 18:33:26 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Argentina produced 39,381 cars and light commercial vehicles in July, up from 31,198 units in July, a 26.2 percent rise, the Argentine vehicle producers' association ADEFA, said in a press report.

During the same period, ADEFA said exports increased 5.2 percent to 24,589 units, while domestic sales rose 14.3 percent to 39,068 units.

And, while month-on-month production proved sharply higher, when compared with August 2025, production was down 11.6 percent for July 2026, while exports slipped 3.6 percent and domestic sales slumped 24.5 percent.

ADEFA president Rodrigo Perez Graziano said August results show a recovery compared with July, although year-on-year trends and cumulative data indicate that the sector continues to face a challenging environment. He added that the export performance confirms the automotive industry's capacity and potential, but said it will be necessary to continue advancing a competitive agenda that allows for further market expansion and creates better conditions for production, investment, and employment.

On a more recent comparative basis, ADEFA said during the first eight months of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, production was down 17.1 percent to 275,22 units, exports edged up 0.9 percent to 174,859 units, while domestic sales slumped 24.8 percent to 301,377 units.

Tags: Argentina South America Automotive Manufacturing Imp/exp Statistics Production 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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