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Canada's iron and steel imports up 1.6 percent in July 2026

Friday, 04 September 2026 22:47:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to data from Statistics Canada, the country's iron and steel imports totaled 1.37 million mt in July 2026, up by 1.6 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $783.37 million in July 2026, compared to $915.27 million in the same month of 2025.

In the given month, Canada imported the most iron and steel from the US with 283,678 mt. Other top sources of imported iron and steel in July include South Korea with 64,220 mt.

In the January-July period, Canada's iron and steel imports amounted to 10.37 million mt, down by 15.6 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $5.52 billion in the first seven months of 2026, compared to $6.25 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Tags: Korea S. US Canada North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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