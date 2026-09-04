US rig count unchanged, Canada decreases - week 36, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 4, 2026, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 588 rigs week on week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 130, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 449. The overall US rig count is up by 51 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by seven to 204 rigs in the week ending September 4. The Canadian rig count increased by 23 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.