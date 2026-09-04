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US rig count unchanged, Canada decreases - week 36, 2026

Friday, 04 September 2026 22:32:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 4, 2026, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 588 rigs week on week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 130, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 449. The overall US rig count is up by 51 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by seven to 204 rigs in the week ending September 4. The Canadian rig count increased by 23 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tags: US Canada North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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