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US rig count unchanged, Canada decreases - week 35, 2026

Monday, 31 August 2026 19:35:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 28, 2026, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 588 rigs week on week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by five to 132, while number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by five to 447. The overall US rig count is up by 52 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by five to 211 rigs in the week ending August 28. The Canadian rig count increased by 36 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tags: Canada US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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