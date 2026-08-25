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US OCTG exports up 64.4 percent in June 2026 from May

Tuesday, 25 August 2026 18:58:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 12,503 mt in June this year, up 64.4 percent from May and up 12.4 percent from June 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $28.20 million in June, compared to $21.08 million in the previous month and $24.77 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in June with 9,765 mt, compared to 5,031 mt in May and 8,223 mt in June 2025. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in June.

Tags: Tubing Tubular Canada US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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