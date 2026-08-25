US OCTG exports up 64.4 percent in June 2026 from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 12,503 mt in June this year, up 64.4 percent from May and up 12.4 percent from June 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $28.20 million in June, compared to $21.08 million in the previous month and $24.77 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in June with 9,765 mt, compared to 5,031 mt in May and 8,223 mt in June 2025. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in June.