SMS Group to supply two PQF seamless tube plants to Baosteel Steel Pipe

Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it has received a new order from Baosteel Steel Pipe (Ma’anshan) Science and Technology Co., Ltd. for the supply of two PQF® seamless tube rolling lines in Ma’anshan, further strengthening the long-standing cooperation between the two companies.

Under the contract, SMS Group will supply the core equipment, level 1 automation, technological measurement systems and CARTAneo® process technology software for two PQF® seamless tube plants, each designed to have an annual capacity of nearly 1.18 million mt. The first pipe production is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.