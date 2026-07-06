 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SMS...

SMS Group to supply two PQF seamless tube plants to Baosteel Steel Pipe

Monday, 06 July 2026 14:31:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it has received a new order from Baosteel Steel Pipe (Ma’anshan) Science and Technology Co., Ltd. for the supply of two PQF® seamless tube rolling lines in Ma’anshan, further strengthening the long-standing cooperation between the two companies.

Under the contract, SMS Group will supply the core equipment, level 1 automation, technological measurement systems and CARTAneo® process technology software for two PQF® seamless tube plants, each designed to have an annual capacity of nearly 1.18 million mt. The first pipe production is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.


Tags: Tubing Tubular China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese pipe prices stable or down slightly

11 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or up slightly amid support from raw material prices

05 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or fluctuate slightly as colder weather limits demand

20 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices decline amid weak demand, lower costs

06 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly continue to soften slightly

16 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices fluctuate within a narrow range

25 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Chinese pipe prices move downward

11 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices move down

04 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices hold stable with minor downward moves

28 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices remain steady or edge slightly lower

21 Aug | Tube and Pipe