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Tubao adopts ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® steel for lower-carbon galvanized tubes

Friday, 26 June 2026 11:23:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal has announced that French water storage solutions provider Tubao will integrate its XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel into hot-dip galvanized metallic tubes, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of hydraulic infrastructure.

Based in Saint-Saëns, Normandy, Tubao said the initiative supports its strategy of developing lower-carbon solutions for the civil engineering sector while maintaining the performance of its water storage systems.

Lower embedded carbon emissions in galvanized tubes

According to Tubao, using XCarb® steel significantly lowers the embedded carbon footprint of the core material used in its galvanized pipes and storage systems. The company stated that XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel reduces embedded carbon emissions in its galvanized metallic tubes by 60 percent while maintaining structural integrity and corrosion resistance.

Tubao said its products are supported by verified environmental data through the French FDES/INIES system. According to the company, the new tubes provide carbon savings of up to 60 percent compared with standard metallic tubes and up to 70 percent compared with conventional concrete alternatives. The company also highlighted that steel can be recycled at the end of the product’s service life, supporting circular economy objectives.

The company added that its partnership with ArcelorMittal provides access to lower-carbon steel products such as XCarb® and supports its efforts to reduce emissions in hydraulic infrastructure projects.


Tags: Tubing Tubular France European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization ArcelorMittal 

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