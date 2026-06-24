Tenaris to invest over $90 million in Pennsylvania facilities

Global steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it will invest more than $90 million in its Koppel steel shop and Ambridge seamless pipe manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, in line with its strategy to improve production efficiency, modernize operations and strengthen its supply position for US oil and gas customers. Work on the upgrades is expected to start in the coming months, while most projects are scheduled to continue into the second half of 2027.

The new investment program, which follows an additional $150 million already invested in the facilities since Tenaris acquired them in 2020, will include automation projects, equipment upgrades and safety-related improvements across both sites. The company stated that the works will cover upgrades to the electric arc furnace at Koppel, the installation of higher-capacity ladles, a new steel bar yard at the Koppel facility and a new bar cutting area at Ambridge, aiming to increase production capacity, improve reliability and streamline operations between the two locations.

Tenaris US President Guillermo Moreno said the improvement plan marks another important step toward realizing the company’s long-term vision for its Ambridge and Koppel facilities, adding that Tenaris will continue to prioritize investments that support its role as a reliable supplier to US operators amid growing demand.

Following the recent acquisition of SA Recycling by Steel Recycling Services, a Tenaris subsidiary, the company also plans to upgrade the shredder at the scrap processing center located next to the Koppel steel shop, further optimizing its vertically integrated production process.