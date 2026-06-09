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Vallourec announces MoU with Ultra Corpotech to deploy new threading capacities in India

Tuesday, 09 June 2026 11:16:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India- and US-based Ultra Corpotech Pvt Ltd, a premium supplier to major oilfield services companies.

According to Vallourec’s statement, the MoU covers the deployment of the company’s VAM® threading capabilities in India. The implementation of the agreement is planned for late 2026, while commissioning is expected in early 2027.

The company stated that the cooperation is intended to establish closer and sustainable cooperation aimed at better serving oilfield services customers and partners in India. Vallourec said the initiative will support optimized access to VAM® products through certified local production by establishing a more efficient and streamlined supply chain.

Vallourec also noted that the agreement reflects a broader structural transformation in the oil and gas supply chain, as major oilfield services companies continue to rebalance their global manufacturing footprint.

Over the past decade, more than 50 percent of these companies’ manufacturing activities have shifted from North America to the Eastern Hemisphere, including around the Mumbai region. Vallourec stated that the Mumbai region combines a competitive industrial base with strategic proximity to Middle Eastern markets.


Tags: Tubing Tubular India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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